Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $28.94 million and $1.25 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,960.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.04 or 0.07145196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00289637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.04 or 0.00762145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013240 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00409404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00215580 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,554,892,183 coins and its circulating supply is 8,940,642,183 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.