NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 7,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 134,811 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NMI by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 108,894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NMI by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NMI by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

