NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 7431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Get NMI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.