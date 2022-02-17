Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,040 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Shares of NRAC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

