Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 558.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 158,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 576.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

