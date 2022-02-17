Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter.

NCLH opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

