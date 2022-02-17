Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $28.50 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.