Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $28.50 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.