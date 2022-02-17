Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,347,474 shares of company stock valued at $74,178,665. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 73,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

