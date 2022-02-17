NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NLBS opened at $0.08 on Thursday. NutraLife BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NutraLife BioSciences (NLBS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.