NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NLBS opened at $0.08 on Thursday. NutraLife BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

