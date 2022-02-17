Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 148,847 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

