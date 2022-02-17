Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-11.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.53. Nutrien also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

