Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NMT opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.