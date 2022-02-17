Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NMT opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.