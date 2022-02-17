NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $18.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.20.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 722,447 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

