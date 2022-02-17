NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $18.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.18. 761,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $615.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.20.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.20.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.