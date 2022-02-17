Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,114. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

