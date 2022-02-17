Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OCDDY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $74.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

