Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,120 at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON OOUT opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ocean Outdoor has a 52 week low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.29.
Ocean Outdoor Company Profile
