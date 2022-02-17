Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,120 at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON OOUT opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ocean Outdoor has a 52 week low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.29.

Get Ocean Outdoor alerts:

Ocean Outdoor Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.