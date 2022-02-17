Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $7.73 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $7.73 or 0.00018809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $37.54 million and $2.17 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,141.34 or 1.00082699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00069413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00358955 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.