OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,425,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,716 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OGE Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

