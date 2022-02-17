OLO (NYSE:OLO) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Critical Review

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -30.84% -2.48% -2.01% MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31%

This table compares OLO and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 26.96 $3.06 million N/A N/A MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.81 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -26.88

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OLO and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.11%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.93%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Summary

OLO beats MoneyGram International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

