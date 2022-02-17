Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.20. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,225. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

