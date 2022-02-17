Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 30.3% Higher This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $698,757.36 and $312,803.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude's total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude's official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

