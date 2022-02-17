ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 6,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

