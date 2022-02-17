ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at Bank of America

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

