ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at Bank of America

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.
Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.