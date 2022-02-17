OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE OCFT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
