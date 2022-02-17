OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OCFT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,607,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

