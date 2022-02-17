OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.38. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

