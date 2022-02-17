OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPRX opened at $49.05 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 350.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in OptimizeRx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.