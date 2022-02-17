OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OGI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 5,174,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,408. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

