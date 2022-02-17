Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Announces Earnings Results

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,333. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -32.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 676,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,648,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after buying an additional 248,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 332,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 113,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 90,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 89,978 shares during the period.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

