Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OB opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

