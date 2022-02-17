Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $34.22

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.22, but opened at $35.78. Outset Medical shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 10,640 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock worth $4,489,018 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

