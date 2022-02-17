Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ovintiv by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

