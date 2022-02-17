Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Up 6.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $99.04 and last traded at $97.94. 7,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,044,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.