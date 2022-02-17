Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,043,328. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

