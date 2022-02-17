Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 150,882,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,121,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 6.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $2,259,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

