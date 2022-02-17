Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Papa John’s International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Papa John’s International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 67.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

