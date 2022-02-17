Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 51.2% in January

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.7 days.

PKIUF traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

