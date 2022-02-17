Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pegasystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.750-$1.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 535,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,201. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.