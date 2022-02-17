Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPAQ opened at $9.96 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

