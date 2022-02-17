Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 464,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 805.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 276,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

