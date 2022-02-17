Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PACCAR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.98 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

