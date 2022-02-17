Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

