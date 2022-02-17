Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Perion Network by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

