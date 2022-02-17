PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. 763,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.50.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

