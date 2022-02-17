Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,007 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,624,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,204,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 286,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

