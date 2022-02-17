Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 170,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Personalis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Personalis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of PSNL opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

