Peter Southby Acquires 12 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £153.60 ($207.85).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,262 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £151.44 ($204.93).

On Monday, December 13th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($202.65).

EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.89) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,327.20. The company has a market capitalization of £790.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,022 ($13.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

