Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.14 and traded as high as C$9.98. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 716,679 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,070. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,984,719. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and sold 204,917 shares valued at $2,056,403.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

