Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pfizer beat Q4 estimates for earnings but missed the same for sales. Pfizer boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines including Ibrance and Prevnar. We believe that no company is as strongly placed in the COVID vaccines/treatment market as Pfizer right now. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The vaccine together with Pfizer’s promising oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

