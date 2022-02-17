Philip Andrew Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00.
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
