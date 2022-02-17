Philip Andrew Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

